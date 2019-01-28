LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a cyclist who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near the Las Vegas Strip on Jan. 25.

Busebio Mendez-Mateo, 55, died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner. His manner of death was ruled as an accident.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to the scene of the crash at around 2:30 p.m. on East Flamingo Road and Tuscany Casino Drive.

The suspect in the hit-and-run crash, 58-year-old Jorge Morales-Cardenas, was arrested on Jan. 26 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to jail records. Cardenas was charged for one count each of murder, reckless driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Police said Cardenas swerved into the bike lane and struck Mateo. The victim was thrown from hike bike and went into the roadway. Mateo was pronounced dead at the scene. Cardenas kept driving east on Flamingo and eventually stopped at the Silver Sevens hotel-casino parking lot.

After Cardenas ran into the casino, "a good Samaritan" attempted to confront him, but Cardenas fled, Metro Police Traffic Bureau Capt. Nick Farese said.

Cardenas as taken into police custody hours after the crash.