LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bicyclist was pronounced dead after a vehicle collided into the rider in the east valley on Wednesday night, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
Officers were called to the area of East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road about 9:57 p.m., police said. Witnesses told police the cyclist, a man in his 30s, was crossing Pecos outside the marked crosswalk. Officers added the cyclist was exiting a private driveway onto Pecos and was not wearing a helmet.
"As far as the bicyclist crossing where he crossed, it's okay to enter the roadway from a private driveway to [another] private driveway," fatal Metro Police Sgt. Robert Staffer said. "However, when the bicycle is being operated in the travel lanes of the roadway, it needs to follow the same rules as the road as a car does."
Staffer added it appeared the cyclist failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic.
As the cyclist was crossing the street, he was struck by the driver of a 2013 Infinity G-37, who was headed north on Pecos, explained police. The front of the vehicle struck the bicyclist's rear wheel, knocking him to the ground.
Medical personnel were called but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the Infinity stayed at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment.
This was Metro Police's 35th traffic-related fatality for 2019.
The crash remains under investigation.
