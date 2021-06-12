LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Members of the cycling community gathered outside of Las Vegas Cyclery on Saturday to discuss changes made and not made since the December 10 crash.
Rob Hutchinson, president of Southern Nevada Bike Coalition, vowed to dedicate his life to bicycle safety and awareness in Southern Nevada.
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones talked about cycling safety ordinances that have passed the Nevada Legislature thanks to support from Senator Dallas Harris.
"As a result of Senator Harris’ work, and our colleagues in the legislature, we were not only able to pass the same type of cycling safety ordinance for the entire state that Clark County went down the path of, but also to clarify the requirements for roadway design to make sure that Complete Streets Principals are incorporated. And what that means is that all users of the roadways- not just vehicles are considered in the design of our roads here in Southern Nevada," Jones said.
Donna Trauger's husband Tom died in the crash. She described how she found out that day.
“At about 11 in the morning, James Emery sent me a Facebook friend request," Trauger said.
Emery was standing beside Trauger as she recounted how the day unfolded. She was alone at home, received his friend request, and about an hour later started to receive message from people in the Bay Area asking if she was OK.
She decided to accept Emery's friend request. From there he asked her to call him.
"He was crying and he said, 'Donna, I am so sorry.' And I said what happened just tell me and he said, 'I’m so sorry, but Tom was killed.' I was in shock, I couldn’t believe it. As I said, I was alone and I hung up the phone and I just fell on the floor," Trauger said.
Trauger had to wait the entire day to get confirmation her husband was involved until she called the Clark County Coroner's Office by 7 p.m. She's now calling for better procedures to be put in place.
“This is how I found out. No one official ever contacted me, no one called me, no one came to my house," Trauger said.
She also explained how her Garmin sports watch had sent her a text message since Tom was her emergency contact. It sent her GPS coordinates of his location, which was the coroner's office.
“We need to improve our procedures at the scene of a bike crash. We need to improve our procedures for contacting families. We need to provide training to first responders for families that are grieving and in shock," Trauger said.
Angela Ahmet was the next speaker. She lost her husband Aksoy.
She said she doesn't want another family to face the same kind of heartbreak and reiterated the importance behind the expression "friends don't let friends drive drunk."
“I’m relatively sure there were people in [Jordan Barson]’s life that knew he was taking drugs … yet they chose to ignore it," Ahmet said.
Authorities said Barson, the driver of the truck that hit the five cyclists, had "significant amounts" of methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash. He was sentenced this week to a minimum of 16 years in prison.
Ahmet said companies need to ensure their drivers take the proper precautions while on the road.
"Despite having a record of drug abuse, he was able to hold down a job driving a truck," Ahmet said.
Trauger is asking for the community's help to continue their mission and make change for the cycling community. Their goal is to raise $12,000 by the end of this weekend.
To donate, click here.
