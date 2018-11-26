LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The shopping season has officially kicked off with sales all over the valley, but on Monday, some of the biggest discounts were found online.
All year, online retailers like Zappos in downtown Las Vegas prepare for Cyber Monday.
“This is our time to really shine,” said Adrian Medina, customer loyalty team coach.
On Monday, Medina said he was ready to “wow,” but the busiest online shopping holiday comes with a lot of responsibility as well.
“You’re not going to be treated like a number,” said Medina. “You’re going to get someone who is truly invested in you and get you what you need, but also an experience and maybe make a friend at the same time.”
However, there were extra hands on deck picking up the phones for this online retailer.
“Every employee in the company, even if they’re not normally on the phones,” Joanna Hass, from Zappos' corporate communications department. “They’re expected to put in five hours on the phones.”
People who normally take calls help mentor the newcomers to make sure things go smoothly.
Although the customer is put first, employees say a fun environment translates to better customer service all around.
"We've got a lot of sugar,” said Medina. “A lot of coffee, we've got Candy Crush, we try to keep the engagement going and 'wow' our employees as well."
That's extra helpful for online shoppers like Cinnamon McCloud.
"I did some online shopping,” said McCloud. “So I just picked up my orders and stuff."
She and her daughter shopped online at JC Penny’s, and for McCloud that’s the only way to shop during the holidays.
"The delivery drivers drop it right off at your door,” said McCloud. “If you don't like it, they come pick it back up, because of the crowds and all that its just easier this way.”
