LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several Roberto’s customers tell FOX5 they believe their orders came with an extra side of fraudulent charges.
“As a college student I’m broke,” said Rachel Csanyi, a customer of the Roberto’s on Bermuda and Cactus. “They’re taking valuable dollars.”
Csanyi said she found the same exact charge from Roberto’s Taco Shop in the south valley in the past eight months of account activity and showed the bank statement to prove it — charges totaling $82 worth of food she said she never swiped her card for.
“I called Roberto’s and they said you have to have a receipt,” Csanyi said. “Obviously I didn’t have a receipt because it’s a fake charge.”
Csanyi first noticed three amounts charged, but when she called her bank, they found 11 charges of the same exact amount, $7.52.
Csanyi said she reached out to Roberto’s management again, and brought them her bank statement — that she says, was per their request.
“And they said they can’t do anything,” Csanyi said. “When they just said they would give me a refund.”
Now she has her suspicions.
“I feel they’re definitely taking the cash,” Csanyi said. “They’re somehow refunding it to themselves where they don’t need the credit card.”
FOX5 reached out to the store manager about the issues. She didn’t want to speak on camera, but said she believes it may be a computer error.
The manager said sometimes the credit reader freezes and may charge multiple times, she also claims no one else came forward with this issue, but FOX5 found two others with the same problem, and at the same Roberto’s location.
“I started noticing actually on a Facebook post,” Csanyi said.
Lisi Tai took to Facebook to complain about the same issue. On her post, she also noticed charges she said she didn’t make. The total for her was also $7.52 per charge.
Both women also used the drive-thru before noticing the strange charges, but when Tai confronted an employee about it, she said it got her nowhere.
“He was saying maybe it was one of the burritos I ordered, because I got breakfast for me and some others at my house,” Tai said. “I showed him that order, what was in the bag it’s obviously not me, and he was like ‘Oh I can’t help you.’”
The store manager said she will fix the situation and urged anyone with an issue to come in and bring in their full bank statements, but for the customers with complaints, it was learning lesson they want to share.
“Just really check your accounts,” Csanyi said. “It might have happened to you, it might not have.”
According to Roberto’s corporate offices, they have launched an investigation. Corporate officials said the charges do not appear to be fraud on their end because they claim the card was present due to the chip being read.
