LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A customer service provider is looking to hire about 150 positions in LAs Vegas for its valley location.
The company, Alorica, is hiring the positions on Thursday, Oct. 18, beginning at 10 a.m. in their office at 5070 West Badura Ave., near the 215 freeway and Decatur Boulevard, according to a media advisory.
The hiring event will go all day until 7 p.m. nationally, with the company looking to fill 26,000 positions.
For those who are unable to attend the hiring event, they can still apply for a position online at AloricaJobs.com, call the site directly at 702-450-8637 or use our walk-in hours Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.