LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a week of intensely searching around Las Vegas, a family has their $80,000 custom electric wheelchair back.
Someone stole it off their doorstep last week. It belongs to Michael Hernandez, 17, who has a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy.
For the last week without it, he’s been completely dependent on other people.
"When I’m in my electric chair I can grab things off of tables and stuff and reach stuff but like, without that, I can’t do anything. I don’t have the upper body strength to use a regular chair," he said.
Michael and his family just moved to Las Vegas from Phoenix last week. On Friday, he went out to dinner with his aunt and left his chair at home because it didn't fit in her car.
His mother, Keisa Hariston, stayed behind to finish unpacking. She said she left for about 30 minutes to go to her cousin's house down the street. The wheelchair was on the doorstep.
“They had to actually full-blown open a gate and walk all the way up [the driveway], turn it on which takes a couple seconds then drive it off and shut the gate … that’s his livelihood and you stole it. What if somebody stole your legs?” said Hariston.
The $80,000 wheelchair was customized for Michael in November.
It can recline, has green lights and a special cushion to prevent him from getting sore.
"It’s like the difference between you being able to brush your teeth or having to wait for somebody to come and brush your teeth. That’s something we take for granted," said Hariston.
When Michael's wheelchair was stolen, so was his independence.
“Stuff like that always happens to me," said Michael before he found his chair.
“I don’t want him to hurt and I don’t want people to hurt him and I don’t want him to think that it’s okay," said Hariston.
The family continued to search around town after their interview. Late Thursday night, Michael's uncle spotted a man using it off Boulder Highway, about ten minutes from where it was stolen.
Hariston met up with Michael's uncle to confront the man. They called police and waited with him until officers arrived.
Hariston said the man could walk and was, "using it like a car." She said he tried to claim it was his but they pointed out the custom cushion and green lights.
The chair is a little banged up but Michael said he's grateful to have his mobility and independence back.
In no world should an electric wheelchair cost $80,000. Methinks the figures were inflated to make this a better story.
