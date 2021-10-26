LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Nevada's only outpatient children’s cancer clinic, announced it will hold a Halloween Blood Drive on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at its campus in Summerlin, at One Breakthrough Way near Town Center Drive and the 215 Beltway.
This is the third blood drive the nonprofit has partnered to host this year, after having events for Valentine's Day and Independence Day. Cure 4 the Kids said in a release that in those two events, they've collected more than 980 units of life-saving blood that has helped more than 275 patients in need.
The foundation is partnering with Vitalant for the event. Anyone interested in donating must make an appointment by visiting bloodhero.com and using the code "Cure4Kids" or by calling 877-258-4825.
