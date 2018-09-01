LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Union announced on Twitter Friday night that they had reached a tentative deal with the El Cortez hotel-casino.
The new five-year contract covers 200 employees and the union expects the contract to be ratified soon.
According to the union, negotiations continue for four casinos and 2,200 workers.
(1) comment
Are Unions even a thing anymore ...well other than Organized Crime that steal money from the workers?
