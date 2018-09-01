El Cortez generic

An undated photo of the El Cortez hotel-casino located at downtown Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Union announced on Twitter Friday night that they had reached a tentative deal with the El Cortez hotel-casino.

The new five-year contract covers 200 employees and the union expects the contract to be ratified soon.

According to the union, negotiations continue for four casinos and 2,200 workers.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

lunat1k
lunat1k

Are Unions even a thing anymore ...well other than Organized Crime that steal money from the workers?

