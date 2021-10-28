LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Union said it expected thousands of hospitality workers to participate in Thursday's "We Will Come Back Stronger" rally on the Las Vegas Strip.
The union said this was the first major rally since the beginning of the pandemic.
The rally started at 5 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Three lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard between Harmon Avenue and Paris Drive (near the Paris Resort and Casino) were closed off to ensure the safety of participants.
The union said about 35% of its 60,000 members are still not back to work about 20 months after the pandemic began. It said it wants gaming partners in the industry to be successful, for tourists to return to Las Vegas, and for hospitality workers to be able to return to work at 100%.
