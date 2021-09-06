LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Union has been urging members and residents in the area of the planned Durango Station to speak up and let local officials know whether they are OK with a casino hotel being built in their neighborhood.
Station Casinos representatives say the project has the potential to create jobs and generate revenue for the local area. Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, announced plans for the property in July. According to a sign posted at the site, the company is planning a 120,000 square-foot, 216-foot tall, 1,000-room hotel to be built off Durango Drive and the Interstate 215.
Ahead of a Spring Valley Town Advisory Board meeting on Aug. 31, the union mailed postcards inviting residents in the area to attend and voice their opinions about a "Strip-sized casino" planned. Spokesperson for the Culinary Union, Bethany Kahn, said members and several residents they had spoken with were concerned about an increase in traffic near Wayne Tanaka Elementary school, which is about a two minute drive from the site.
"Culinary Union has mailed postcards to residents and talked to members and parents at the nearby elementary school about the project and is raising questions about traffic/pedestrian safety on Maule Avenue and neighborhood compatibility," said an Aug. 27 press release from the Culinary Union.
After the board meeting, the union posted photos of the residents attending the meeting to give public comment related to the planned property.
How many more cars will drive on Maule Ave every day? 🚗🚕🚙🛻Will guests in the 216-foot-high hotel be able to see into your backyard?🏡Residents ask questions about proposed #DurangoStation project during Spring Valley Town Advisory Board meeting. https://t.co/A49BeBEU5O pic.twitter.com/OTzmDpDvNY— The Culinary Union (@Culinary226) September 1, 2021
🎰 Do you want a big casino with 2,000 slot machines in the neighborhood?Has the developer asked neighbors for input? 🏗️❓Residents requested changes to the proposed #DurangoStation project at the Spring Valley Town Advisory Board meeting.https://t.co/A49BeBEU5O pic.twitter.com/x3b61qtPlj— The Culinary Union (@Culinary226) September 1, 2021
In response to the meeting, a Station Casinos representative provided a comment saying that it appreciated residents' input and support for the project.
The company said the new hotel would be a "community partner," create jobs for locals and generate business in the area.
“Station Casinos appreciates the Spring Valley Town Advisory Board and its residents for their input on and support of the Durango project. Our new development will be a great addition and a great community partner, employing thousands of construction and full-time team members and creating tens of millions of dollars in new state and local taxes. The Company looks forward to releasing more information on the project in the weeks ahead," the unattributed statement said.
Addressing the union specifically, Station Casinos released a statement calling the unions' efforts "harassment" and "petty politics."
In recent months, the company and union have been at odds over a court order for Station Casinos to bargain with the union, and over the interpretation of the so-called "Right to Return" law passed by the Nevada Legislature.
“It is unfortunate, but we are not surprised, as we have grown used to decades of endless harassment by the Culinary Union. Instead of applauding a project that will pay millions in local taxes, create a beautiful new amenity for the neighborhood and create thousands of construction and permanent jobs, including jobs for people they supposedly care about, they take the low road and play petty politics. Nothing that comes from the culinary union can be trusted,” the statement said.
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, whose district is mostly in Enterprise and includes Tanaka Elementary School, said in a statement on Friday that he appreciated residents' input, and that he will consider it when meeting with the zoning commission later in September.
"I truly appreciate all the input we have received on this matter, both from those with concerns and those who support the project," Jones said. "My fellow commissioners and I will consider the proposal when it comes before the zoning commission later this month."
Clark County has planning meetings scheduled for Sept. 7 and Sept. 21, during which commissioners are expected to discuss developments in the Durango Station project.
