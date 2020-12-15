LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The College of Southern Nevada is launching a program called "weekend college" to help people affected by the pandemic return to work.
Weekend college will be offered during the spring 2021 semester and offer classes in high-demand fields such as business, education, engineering, healthcare, information technology, welding and air conditioning technology.
“Weekend College is just one way that CSN is responding to the great need in Southern Nevada for workforce training programs that help ensure our workers are trained, skilled, and ready to enter the workforce from day one,” said CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza in a written statement. “We have focused our programs on areas where we know local businesses need skilled employees.”
Various programs can be completed in one weekend or stretched through an entire semester.
What to expect from CSN weekend college, according to the school:
- to more easily balance studies with work and life responsibilities
- a shorter time commitment
- to come to campus on weekends only with classes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- to benefit from academic support and a mapped course schedule that is easy to follow
- convenience, with all classes for the same program taught at the same location
- ease of access to program locations with less traffic
- financial aid, scholarship and workforce funding eligibility in selected programs
To apply for weekend college, visit CSN.com. Classes are scheduled to start in early January.
