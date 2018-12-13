LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The College of Southern Nevada said it would host an orientation for Brightwood College students to help them finish their degrees after the for-profit college unexpectedly closed.
The orientation is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday at CSN's West Charleston Boulevard campus inside Building K, room 101, the college said. Officials with CSN will meet with former Brightwood students to customize plans and offer support services "to help get their education back on track."
CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza said, "We welcome students from Brightwood. CSN recognizes their challenges and we want to do everything we can to make their transition go as smoothly as possible."
Because Brightwood College was not a regionally accredited institution, some credits may not be transferable, CSN said. However, some credits may transfer through the college's Non-Traditional Education review process.
CSN added its staff was willing to meet one-on-one with former Brightwood students to evaluate transcripts and assist students.
Those who were interested were advised to visit www.csn.edu/form/were-you-brightwood-student for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.