LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The College of Southern Nevada (CSN) is preparing for the upcoming spring 2022 semester by offering teaching opportunities at an upcoming job fair.
CSN is looking to hire part-time instructors to teach students both in person or online.
Instructors are needed in areas of:
- World Languages
- Fine Arts
- Skilled Trades
- Health Sciences
- Communication
- English
- Math
- Biological & Physical Sciences
- Hospitality & Culinary
- Public Safety
- Computer Information & Media Technologies
- Social Sciences & Human Behavior
- Education
- GED, ESL & Community Healthcare
The job fair is happening on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Charleston Campus Student Union (6375 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146).
Attendees will have the opportunity to speak to Deans and program leaders, and meals will be provided. Applicants are also asked to bring resumes for immediate consideration.
For more information and to RSVP for the event, visit csn.edu/pt-instructor-recruitment.
