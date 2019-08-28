HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A College of Southern Nevada student was arrested on Wednesday night after a rifle and ammunition was found in his car on campus.
About 6 p.m. on Aug. 28, University Police Services were given a report that there appeared to be firearm magazines in a car on CSN's Henderson campus, near Horizon and College drives, according to an emailed statement from the school.
Officers found the driver, a 27-year-old student named Shayn David Striegel, and determined the car to contain a rifle and about 2,000 rounds of ammunition. He told authorities he forgot it was in his car.
CSN said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat, but reminded all if they "see something, say something."
The student was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center. He was being held on the charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
