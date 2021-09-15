LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — College of Southern Nevada celebrated the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month with food, music, keynote speakers and COVID-19 vaccines.
The event was held at CSN North Las Vegas campus. Families, faculty and elected officials like Rep. Susie Lee attended.
CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza said a third of his students are Hispanic.
"About 34% of our students are Hispanic and that's a national trend so it's important to celebrate the culture and contributions that Hispanics make throughout the country,” Dr. Zaragoza said.
Walk-in vaccines were available.
Dr. Zaragoza said all three of their campuses offer vaccines to students and members of the community. So far, 17,000 people have initiated a vaccine at one of the three campuses.
According to the Southern Nevada Health District, 51% of Hispanics have initiated the vaccine. That's a big difference from March where that number was 11%.
The student mariachi band at CSN was created in 2017. They stayed together virtually during the pandemic and are the only mariachi musical program in the state.
