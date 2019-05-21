The College of Southern Nevada graduated the largest class ever at its 47th annual commencement ceremony Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
A record 3,667 students were eligible to receive degrees and certificates, and about 1,200 walked across the stage at the official ceremony.
"These are the graduates that will be populating the workforce of Southern Nevada," President of CSN Federico Zaragoza said.
Zaragoza said these students will encourage economic growth.
More than 25,000 students have earned their degrees at CSN in the past decade, according to the college.
