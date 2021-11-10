LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The cross country team at the College of Southern Nevada is ranked nationally in its inaugural season.
The team started their season back in June and has been competing across the west ever since.
"Obviously it's a first year program, so it's the first time they're going to be competing at that national level," said CSN Cross Country Head Coach Bryan Astudillo. "I do expect them to have some nerves. But nerves are good. I do expect to, once the gun is blown, to go out, go hard and all the nerves are going to be gone. I do expect them to have fun first off and then show a very good result."
The national championships are being held in Richmond, Virginia this coming weekend. To prepare, the team has been running on grass and training on Mt. Charleston in hopes of gaining an edge on the competition.
The CSN Men's Cross Country team is ranked 20th in the nation, while the women's team is ranked 22nd.
The National Junior College Athletic Association Cross Country National Championships begin Saturday, Nov. 13.
