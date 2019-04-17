LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wet'n'Wild and The Vulnerable Road User Project held a fundraiser on Wednesday in honor of 12-year old Jonny Smith.
Smith was hit and killed by a car on March 25 while crossing the street near Fort Apache Road and Arby Avenue in the southwest valley.
Kids who attended the fundraiser learned the importance of pedestrian safety when crossing roadways and using crosswalks.
Since Smith's death, some say not much has changed, especially when it comes to kids and pedestrians crossing that same intersection.
“Drivers don’t care about what happened, students are still crossing the road without looking both ways,” Faiss Middle School student Katelynn Johnson said. “I hope that they will put a crosswalk in the area, and whenever the is a four way intersection that they will put crosswalks in."
Clark County Public Works recently started a traffic study of the area to determine if the roadway needs traffic control devices like light signals, stop signs, or cross walks.
Through the study, engineers compile accident data, traffic and pedestrian counts. This preliminary study should take between one and two months, and once experts analyze data, they can decide if a traffic device control is needed.
“I want to see a crosswalk across it because a lot of kids go through every day, like every day. It’s just safer for people to cross because they’re still doing it anyways, even after what happened,” Faiss student Aiyana Johnson said.
“I can’t emphasize enough, if there’s any traffic around and you’re a pedestrian, don’t go. Don’t go unless a driver literally tells you to go,” Vulnerable Road User Project executive director Erin Bremen said.
Smith's death is a call to action for many in this community. Many students, parents and community members said they were hoping for more change in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.