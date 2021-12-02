LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The CEO of Crossroads of Southern Nevada, Dave Marlon, stepped down in November following a lawsuit from a former employee alleging sexual assault, abuse and harassment.
The company provided the following statement on Nov. 23:
Effective immediately, Dave Marlon is stepping down as CEO of CrossRoads of Southern Nevada, a drug and alcohol addiction treatment center. Jeffrey Iverson, one of the Founders. will be acting as the Interim CEO. We have a zero tolerance harassment policy and will continue to provide a safe environment for our employees. We want to ensure the public, county and all of our valued partners that they can expect the same levels of service and care for the important population we are serving in our community.
The lawsuit was filed Nov. 15 on behalf of "Gahyne Doahe" against Marlon, Crossroads, COO of Crossroads John Seeland and the nonprofit Vegas Stronger, of which Marlon was a co-founder.
The woman is described by her attorney as a former addict who was previously a patient at Crossroads. The woman claims in April 2021, she sought employment from Marlon as his personal assistant.
The lawsuit claims within her employment, she experienced "numerous acts of sexual violence, physical violence, mental torture, harassment, humiliation, retaliation, threats and fear."
The former employee claims her job was threatened if she did not give in to Marlon's sexually-oriented demands. The 40-page lawsuit details out specific instances between the woman and her former employer, alleging rape and a "contract" he allegedly made her sign.
The sexual abuse went on for months, the woman claims, until October when she briefly relapsed. She has since recovered.
