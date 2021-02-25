Las Vegas (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is set to reopen schools on Monday for first time since the March 2020 pandemic closure, and this means that crossing guards will be helping students get back to school safely.
Michele Busch, Regional Manager for All City Management Services, the company that manages the crossing guards, said “Our crossing guards have been out of work, even when the schools opened back up virtually there were no school crossing guards on the corner.”
In the past year, many crossing guards have decided not to return.
“The majority of our crossing guards did return, but we are hiring quite a few to fill all those open spots that we do have.” Said Busch.
Las Vegas residents from different backgrounds answered the call the call to become a crossing guard.
One of the new crossing guards is Ray Parker. Parker has been stuck inside throughout the pandemic and said, “I was bored sitting in the house just watching TV and movies, so I thought I'd get out and do something.”
Michael Maza was drawn to the job because of his handicap.
“I'm disabled and handicapped, but it's something with my disabilities I'm able to do. Helping the community. I mean after this pandemic hopefully, it's getting over with maybe things are starting to go back to normal.”
One Las Vegas mom saw being a crossing guard as a way to she create more income while still being there for her child.
“It was more of a convenience thing for me and my family,” said Shametira Fearence. “I have a child with special needs, so he attends school also this allows me to work and be a parent because of the hours the part-time hours.”
There is a great need in the valley for crossing guards, Fearence said.
“It was a little surprising that they needed so many crossing guards. I understand that people are scared but the little babies still need to get to school so I said I'll just go.”
Monday, many of these crossing guards will step out on their corner for the first time. You can put on the bright uniform, you can have the stop sign, but that does not mean you are ready to be a crossing guard. There are two portions to the training process, one is a classroom portion where crossing guards learn the basics, then they transition to field instruction where they learn the real-world techniques to safely getting students across the road.
With the training of the new guards completed, Busch said “We have been so ready to get back to work. It just means that our community is coming together again, and we are all so ready for
