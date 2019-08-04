LAS VEGAS(FOX5)--Greg Zanis is unfortunately making crosses for two more mass shooting events, this time in Texas and Ohio.
Zanis loaded several white crosses into his truck and started his journey from Chicago to El Paso, TX following Saturday's horrific shooting that claimed the lives of 20 people and left 26 wounded.
"I've got that on the back of my truck, you know El Paso Strong and I stopped this morning and added Ohio Strong, you know, Dayton Strong. Just now as soon as I entered Texas some woman gave me 20 bucks. They appreciate what I'm doing."said Zanis.
As Zanis was preparing to travel to Texas, another gunman opened fire in Dayton, OH early Sunday morning. Nine people lost their lives and 27 others were injured.
The road trip should put Zanis in El Paso early Monday morning.
Zanis said he has enough crosses to make the trip to Ohio later in the week.
