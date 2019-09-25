LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Melissa Martinez has crocheted hundreds of hats to give away to those most in need across the Las Vegas Valley.
“People need to help other people, it's just that simple," Martinez said. "I can crochet, I can't do a lot of things but I can crochet."
Martinez started crocheting as just a hobby a few years ago, after hitting a rough patch in life she knows firsthand what it's like to need help.
“I don’t have to do it I want to do it. I've been in bad spots, I've lived in a truck," Martinez said.
Martinez put a call out on Twitter this year, reaching out to see who needed help the most across the Valley.
Several reached out and told her the Veterans Transition Resource center and JM Hair Salon needed help.
A hundred hats will go to VTRC which helps transition veterans into civilian life. A hundred more will go JM Hair Salon which holds a soup kitchen once a month for homeless people in Las Vegas.
“Two hundred to start was my goal and I was hoping to have them done by the end of October, just because that’s when it gets cold here at night. I've got 150 done so far, so now I'm going to do at least 300,” Martinez says.
Her message to others across the valley is to just get out there and help those most in need.
"It can be 10 or 20. Those are 10 or 20 people that are touched and reminded that it gets better, people care. There is help.”
Each hat takes her roughly about 30 minutes to make, about one hour on average.
Martinez has not figured out what organization she'll give the last hundred hats to but she's not done crocheting yet. She plans on continuing this for as long as she can.
Martinez is accepting donations, three hats come from a skein of yarn. You can reach her at HatDiva702@gmail.com
