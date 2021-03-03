LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have released additional details about a hit-and-run that occurred on Dec. 21, 2020 and resulted in the critical injury of a woman in her 30s to 40s.
Evidence at the scene indicated that a pedestrian was crossing northbound across East Charleston Boulevard in an implied crosswalk at Pecos Street. An unknown vehicle impacted the pedestrian and fled the scene eastbound on East Charleston Boulevard, police say.
As the pedestrian was laying in the roadway, a second, unknown vehicle allegedly hit the pedestrian and continued eastbound on East Charleston Boulevard without stopping.
The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma from the scene by ground ambulance and remains in critical condition, according to police.
The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a woman was seriously injured in an east valley hit-and-run on Monday night.
About 5:22 p.m. on Dec. 21, police said they were called to Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road for a woman lying down in the street near the Circle K store. The woman was unresponsive and had injuries consistent with being hit by a car, Lt. Brian Boxler with LVMPD said.
The woman was taken to University Medical Center Trauma where she's listed in serious condition. "She possibly has a fractured skull and ankle," Boxler said.
Traffic is open in the area, however police asked anyone with information on the hit-and-run to call 3-1-1.
