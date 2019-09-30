LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a critical crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday.
Police said the crash happened around 10 a.m. Sept. 30 on Desert Inn Road and Polaris Avenue.
Two people were taken to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition, according to police.
Westbound lanes of Desert Inn were closed at Paradise Road for police investigation but reopened around noon Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
