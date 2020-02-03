LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a rollover crash at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Jones Boulevard early Monday morning.
About 6:25 a.m., two drivers were transported to a local hospital, one in critical condition, Lt. Gordon said.
Metro's fatal detail responded to the call and are conducting a preliminary investigation.
The intersection is expected to be closed through 11 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.