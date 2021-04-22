LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lawyers for former UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins filed a motion to dismiss the DUI charge against him, citing ongoing legislative actions on marijuana DUIs and the possibility that Collins was not at fault in the crash.

Collins, 19, was arrested on a DUI charge after the crash on Dec. 30 near Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue. According to an arrest report, Collins was traveling 88 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash that killed Eric Echevarria, 52.

Family of fatal DUI crash victim 'heartbroken' after crash, suspect's release The community is mourning the death of 52-year-old Eric Echevarria following a devastating crash in the southwest valley.

Collins was subsequently arrested on a DUI charge after he displayed signs of marijuana intoxication, according to an arrest report. However, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson dismissed the DUI indictment against Collins in District Court.

Now, his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the DUI charge in Justice Court. The 43-page motion states that the crash may have actually been Echevarria's fault based on video evidence. Lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said the last 45 seconds of video of the crash shows Echevarria attempting to turn between two vehicles in close proximity to each other.

"This video makes it clear that there was no room for Mr. Echevarria to turn without causing a collision," the motion says. "As a result, it was Mr. Echevarria that proximately caused the collision."

The lawyers also state that one officer at the scene said Collins' displayed no signs of impairment. Another officer did see signs of impairment, but the lawyers said Collins sustained a head injury that may have made him appear impaired.

Chesnoff and Schonfeld also state that Nevada's DUI law is "unconstitutionally vague" in terms of marijuana DUIs and "fails rational basis scrutiny." The lawyers also cited upcoming legislation to show that the level of THC in Collins' system was too low to be considered under the influence.

The Nevada legislature is considering Assembly Bill 400 during the 2021 session, introduced by Assemblyman Steve Yeager. The bill changes how marijuana DUIs are processed, as the current level of punishable cannabis can be from prior use.

"The way it works now is if you're over a certain level for cannabis, you're guilty, no matter what," Assemblyman Yeager said during a recent hearing. "It doesn't matter if you consumed two weeks ago. It doesn't matter if you are a heavy medical user. You basically have no ability to defend yourself the way that the law operates now."

AB 400 passed out of the Assembly on April 20. It would still need approval from the Senate and would need to be signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak to become law.

In a statement, lawyers confirmed that the motion to dismiss did coincide with the new legislation.