LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Las Vegas filed a lawsuit Friday after fights broke out on the Strip over the weekend.
The casino company filed the lawsuit against yet-to-be named individuals who were involved in brawls at Encore over Labor Day Weekend.
About 12:32 a.m. on Sept. 6, one man "made it rain" cash in front of the Encore Lobby Bar, the lawsuit alleged. Another allegedly swung a liquor bottle, hitting several people, including two security guards. The incident caused a crowd of 15-20 individuals, who were ultimately escorted out of the casino by security following the violent events.
The lawsuit details about $15,000 in damages.
"Be assured, Wynn will not sit idly by when anyone engages in mayhem or flouts government-imposed safety measures in violation of Nevada law," the lawsuit reads. "While their actions may have been isolated and lasted only moments, the damage they caused to Wynn and to the gaming industry still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is incalculable."
Wynn Public Relations Executive Director Pettit-Irestone said the company will "aggressively pursue" legal action.
"This is the first and hopefully last," Pettit-Irestone said in a statement.
LVMPD Sgt. Miguel Garcia appeared on FOX5's Behind the Badge segment Thursday and discussed recent fights and shootings taking place on the Las Vegas Strip as more tourists visit to escape quarantine.
Garcia pointed to many California as an example of those coming from out of state. Garcia said California is still experiencing COVID-19-related shut downs on top of massive fires in the state, and many are looking to get away. It wasn't immediately clear where the suspects in the Encore incident were from.
"Unfortunately, they're bringing some violence with them," Garcia said. "That's the part that we don't want here. We don't want the violence. We want them to come out here and have a good time, but they can keep the violence, they can keep the drama back home.
"We're not just allowing people that come from out of town to give a bad name to our city."
