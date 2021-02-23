LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman temporarily barricaded herself after allegedly throwing a hatchet-type object at her neighbor, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the incident happened around 4:40 a.m. Feb. 23. Gordon said a woman called 911 to advise that another woman in a neighboring building came to her apartment and threw a "hammer/hatchet" type of object at her, "narrowly missing her." Police said the suspect was hitting the victim's front door with the object when the victim called 911.
Police responded to the area and tried to contact the suspect, but she refused to exit her apartment. Gordon said SWAT was requested and the suspect exited her apartment and was taken into custody around 7:20 a.m.
Flamingo between Buffalo and Cimarron was temporarily shut down but reopened around 7:45 a.m., Gordon said. Police are still investigating.
