LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was shot near UNLV Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.
About 12:24 p.m. police received a call that one adult female had been shot while sitting in her car in the 4800 block of Maryland Parkway near Tropicana Avenue near Bank of America. The victim told police a suspect fired a handgun toward her while she was parked by a nearby Jack in the Box. She drove to the bank parking lot following the incident.
UNLV sent out a RebelSafe alert to students that a shooting had occurred in the area.
The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, one white male adult, 35, fled the scene. He was last seen wearing a black short and silver t-shirt with a money sign logo.
This is an ongoing investigation, but authorities believe the incident to be domestic-related.
