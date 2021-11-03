LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman has been sentenced to three to eight years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed a local 14-year-old student in April 2020.
In a sentencing hearing on Wednesday morning, District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Crystal Helm to 36 to 96 months in prison for failing to stop at the scene of a fatal or injury crash. Helm also is ordered to pay $5,000 restitution.
According to Las Vegas police, Helm failed to stay at the scene of the crash on April 27, 2020. Earlier this year, Helm entered a not guilty plea.
Friends and family of the teen killed in the crash, Akadian Frankopolous, have advocated for justice and for greater traffic safety measures in the intersection where he was fatally hit.
He was a student of SLAM! Academy in Henderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.