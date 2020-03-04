LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said they were looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a business while wearing a motorcycle helmet last month.
The robbery happened about 9 p.m. on Feb. 18 near Charleston and Jones boulevards, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The woman went into the business, pointed a firearm at a worker and demanded money.
Police said the the suspect fled from the business with an unknown amount of money. No one was injured.
The woman was described as 5' to 5'2" with a small build.
Anyone with information was urged to call LVMPD: (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555 or make a report online.
