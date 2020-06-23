LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. June 23 at 1729 E. Charleston Boulevard, near Bruce Street.
LVMPD said the crash happened on private property and the driver left the scene. The woman was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said the female suspect involved was taken into custody. Additional details of what led up to the crash weren't immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.