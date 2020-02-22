LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a fatal crash in downtown Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 to Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway. Roads in the area were blocked for the investigation.
Few details were immediately released, but police confirmed the victim was a woman. FOX5 has a crew on scene awaiting updates. Check back for more.
