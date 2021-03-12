LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the women involved in an attack of an Uber driver in San Francisco has been arrested in Las Vegas.
Malaysia King, 24, was arrested in Clark County as a fugitive from another state on a warrant. According to the San Francisco Police Department, King faces four charges for her role in the attack on March 7: assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code.
According to Clark County court and police records, King was arrested March 9 on burglary charges. King was allowed to be released on her own recognizance as long as she "stayed out of trouble," according to court records.
Clark County booking records show King was still in custody as of Friday morning. King's first hearing on her arrest warrant was set for March 15, according to court records.
San Francisco police said another woman involved in the attack, 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, remains at large but had communicated through a lawyer that she may turn herself in to police. Kimiai has been identified as the woman took the driver's phone and removed the driver's mask after the driver asked the women to wear masks for their ride.
13 percenters.
This is why I stopped driving for Uber or Lyft, these companies invite these type of people for poverty pay scales! The drivers are scammed by Uber and Lyft in Las Vegas especially. Drivers should be able to name their price to ride and this will open it up to competition plus it will drive demand up in areas that normally wouldn't have traffic when a driver can either charge a surge or not. If drivers have to pay bills then it should be a priority for Uber of Lyft to support that otherwise both companies will more than likely go out of business as more and more companies who want to treat drivers better enter the GIG economy space.
