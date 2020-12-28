LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a barricade in the central valley Monday morning.
LVMPD said the incident started around 9:15 a.m. as a family disturbance in the 1100 block of Desert Inn Road, near Cambridge Street. Police said a woman was in the area armed with an edged weapon.
SWAT and crisis negotiators were on scene, police said. Later in the afternoon, the woman was taken into custody without incident, LVMPD said.
Desert Inn was closed in both directions between Maryland Parkway and Cambridge Street for investigation and police advised avoiding the area. It wasn't immediately clear when roads would reopen.
