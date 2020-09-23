LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman suffered minor injuries after a shooting at a Las Vegas Strip property Tuesday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Aria Resort and Casino.
LVMPD said a group of people were gathered in the valet area when an altercation occurred. Police said at some point during the fight at least one person fired shots, possibly in the air.
A woman suffered a "minor grazing injury" during the fight. Police said the woman was treated at a hospital and discharged.
The suspect in the shooting is still outstanding, according to police. Police continue to investigate.
No coincidence that the sc ummy Raider fans were in town and there were TWO SHOOTINGS ON THE STRIP. Vegas is Ghetto now, thanks to Sleazlak bringing the most ghetto sports team and fans to Vegas. LasVegas is now a crime ridden filthy dump full of violent thugs and rappers shooting and p imping teens. DemocRats destroy everything they run. Time to get out of Vegas.
I won't totally blame it on the new Las Vegas Raiders. But, yes, in time, this city will be what you described if they don't get an iron grip on it now.
Goodness, what is happening to Las Vegas. The degree of lawlessness on the strip is increasing daily. It’s no longer safe to stay in Las Vegas. No amount of advertising, promotions or discounts can counter act this perception. These are sad times for the city I love.
This happens to every city taken over by democrats.
Have you noticed the surge in BLACKS that have suddenly moved to Vegas? Where are they coming from? And no, I don't believe its because of the Las Vegas Raiders being here, it may be a tiny part, but not all. There were some in Von's grocery store and they were looking at this one grocery item in awe and I heard accents. Whom brought them here?
