LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a woman was killed early Saturday morning when she was hit by a suspected drunk driver.
According to police, the crash happened about 12:30 a.m. on October 17 near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue.
Police said a 2021 Jeep Wrangler was driving southbound on Maryland when the woman was crossing Maryland near the crosswalk and against the pedestrian signal.
The woman was hit by the Jeep. Emergency personnel took her to Sunrise Hospital where she died.
The driver of the Jeep stayed on scene but police said he failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. Steffan Love, 28, who was identified in booking records as Stephan Love, faces one charge of DUI above the legal limit resulting in death.
The woman's death marked the 78th traffic-related fatality for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Her identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
