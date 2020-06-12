LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman crossing the street was hit by a vehicle and killed in the east Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just after midnight in the area of Boulder Highway and Tropicana.
LVMPD said the 2004 Infinity G35 was traveling southbound on Boulder Highway and struck the 36-year-old woman crossing the street eastbound in a marked crosswalk.
Police said the driver immediately attempted to assist the woman and called 911. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police closed surrounding streets for investigation. LVMPD said they are not considering impairment as a cause for the crash.
The crash marks the 40th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.