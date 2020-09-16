LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Homicide detectives with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have taken over the investigation of a reported deadly crash on I-15 southbound Wednesday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol was investigated the crash on I-15 southbound near Flamingo. The crash happened just after midnight.
LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said a driver on southbound I-15 T-boned a blue Nissan Versa that he said "came out of nowhere." Spencer said there was evidence that the Nissan was involved in some sort of altercation before the I-15 crash. Police aren't sure where the car came from.
Initially, investigators assumed the driver of the Nissan, a woman in her late 30s, died from the crash. When the coroner arrived, the woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head.
Spencer said no one was in the vehicle with the victim. Police speculate that the woman may have been involved in a road rage incident prior to the I-15 crash.
Police are looking at casino surveillance footage nearby to determine what may have led to the incident. Spencer said police believe the woman was a casino worker who got off of work late Tuesday at a downtown area casino.
The crash caused major traffic delays Wednesday morning, with I-15 southbound closed near Flamingo. Traffic was being diverted off I-15 to Spring Mountain Road. LVMPD estimated the closure could remain in effect after 8 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
