UPDATE: The woman rescued during Tuesday night's house fire has died, according to Las Vegas Fire Department.
Las Vegas fire said the woman died Wednesday night after being transported to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to fire officials.
Smoke alarms were going off during the fire. Family members tried to rescue the woman in the bedroom, but the fire was to intense, firefighters said.
Damage to the home is estimated at $50,000.
Tuesday's fire was the first fatal fire in the City of Las Vegas for 2021.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person was critically injured after a house fire late Tuesday night.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire happened at 11:58 p.m. Jan. 5 at 316 Vandalia Street, near Rancho and Alta drives. Szymanski said the fire was located in a bedroom of the one-story house.
Upon arrival, crews found a person in the bedroom unresponsive, Szymanski said. The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Szymanski said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
