LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives responded to a mobile home park in the east valley after a fire left two people injured.
According to LVMPD Lt. Larry Hadfield, a woman who was injured in the fire on Wednesday has died.
Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide division said they were responding to Echo Park in the 1300 block of S. Mojave Rd., near Charleston Boulevard on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Spencer said firefighters from Las Vegas and Clark County arrived at the scene about 4 p.m. on Jan. 26 and found a group of people arguing in front of the trailer.
"Due to the large volume of fire, crews began with a defensive operation and applied large volumes of water through exterior openings prior to making entry. Simultaneously, crews were treating victims with burn injuries. Once the majority of the fire was extinguished, crews transitioned to an interior attack to extinguish the remaining fire and conduct a life search. There were no victims found inside," said Thomas Touchstone, deputy chief of operations for the Clark County Fire Department.
Before to the fire, Spencer said a group of people were in the trailer's bedroom "arguing over infidelity." A member of the group lit the bed on fire during the argument, he said.
A woman was taken to the hospital with burns to approximately 100% of her body, Spencer said, and was in "extremely critical" condition. The woman was described as being in her late 30s or 40s.
In total, CCFD said three people were taken to area hospitals, one by fire crews and two by ambulance.
Spencer later confirmed a woman was arrested, however she was not immediately identified. She will face an attempted murder charge.
A second trailer was damaged by the fire, officials said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
