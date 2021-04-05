LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was critically injured after she was hit by a car Sunday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. April 4 on Owens Avenue at N. 23rd Street, near Civic Center Drive.
Police said a 2013 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Owens approaching the intersection at 23rd when a woman was crossing Owens outside of a marked crosswalk. The Honda hit the woman and the woman was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, LVMPD said.
The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene and didn't show any signs of impairment, police said.
The crash remains under investigation, according to LVMPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.