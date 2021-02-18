LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was critically hurt after a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. at Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street in the far northeast valley.
According to Smaka, three vehicles were involved in the crash. For unknown reasons, passengers of a Ford F-150 were outside of the vehicle when a woman was hit.
#TrafficAlert Injury crash involving a pedestrian on EB Lake Mead Blvd. EO Los Feliz. EB Lake Mead closed for investigation. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/5cV7KBFoUg— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 18, 2021
The woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. A juvenile was also hurt in the crash but was released from the hospital with minor injuries.
NHP said the Lincoln drove away from the scene. Smaka asked the public to be on the lookout for a white or tan Lincoln Navigator with damage to the body of the car.
#Update Injury crash on Lake Mead Blvd near Los Feliz. NHP looking for a light colored (tan/off-white) Lincoln SUV with substantial body damage that fled from the scene of the crash. If you see a vehicle matching this description; call @CrimeStoppersNV (702)385-5555 #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 18, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
