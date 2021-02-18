Lake Mead, Los Feliz crash

Crash scene on Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street on Feb. 18, 2021. (Kyle Oster/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was critically hurt after a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. at Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street in the far northeast valley.

According to Smaka, three vehicles were involved in the crash. For unknown reasons, passengers of a Ford F-150 were outside of the vehicle when a woman was hit.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. A juvenile was also hurt in the crash but was released from the hospital with minor injuries.

NHP said the Lincoln drove away from the scene. Smaka asked the public to be on the lookout for a white or tan Lincoln Navigator with damage to the body of the car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.