LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was arrested on an arson charge after a house fire Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said Paula L. Gordon, 54, was charged with one count of arson in the first degree and one count of arson in the third degree. LVFR said Gordon set a pickup truck on fire in the driveway of a house at 5944 Silver Heights Street. LVFR said the fire spread from the truck to the house.
The fire happened around 1:22 a.m. Nov. 3, LVFR officials said. Firefighters said it took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. Investigators said one of the residents tried to put out the fire, but it was too large.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police located Gordon near the scene and was stopped, LVFR said. Gordon was taken into custody shortly after.
Two adults and three dogs live in the home, LVFR said. They were all displaced and the damage was estimated at $200,000. No injuries were reported.
