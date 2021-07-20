LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman has been arrested for suspected DUI after a crash involving a police patrol car Monday afternoon.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash around 3:01 p.m. near East Harmon Avenue and South Pecos Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. One police officer was transported to UMC Trauma "as a precaution" and the driver was been transported to Sunrise Trauma with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police identified the woman driver as Renay Perea. She has been booked in Clark County Detention Center, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
