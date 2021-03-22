LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was arrested on four attempted murder counts after a shooting outside a bar near the Las Vegas Strip.
Porcha Shinault, 32, was arrested after a shooting at 4:15 a.m. March 17 at the Stage Door Casino at 4000 Linq Lane.
According to an arrest report from LVMPD, Shinault was reportedly kicked out of the bar for "obnoxious behavior" after asking people incessantly to buy her drinks. As Shinault was leaving the bar with security, a group of four women entered the bar. Shinault reportedly thought that one of the women was speaking to her and got aggressive with the group.
Security escorted Shinault outside but one of the women followed her out and hit her in the head with a purse, the report said. That led to a brawl between the group of women and Shinault, according to the arrest report.
Once security broke up the fight, surveillance video showed Shinault go to her car. Shortly after, Shinault exits her car with a handgun and points it toward the women at the Stage Door entrance, the report said.
Shinault reportedly fired twice toward the group. As the group fled the area, Shinault fired five more times, according to the arrest report.
"After reckless firing her weapon, and with no regard for the safety of other innocent pedestrians and drivers in the area, Shinault calmly walks back to her vehicle," the report said. Shinault was seen leaving the area before being involved in a crash and Flamingo and Linq Lane, then returning to the bar. She was arrested by LVMPD at the scene.
LVMPD officers said Shinault was "extremely agitated" and cried hysterically in an interview. Shinault reportedly claimed self defense due to the group "jumping her."
According to the arrest report, Shinault told police she bought the gun in question a year ago, and that night's shooting was the first time she ever fired the weapon.
Shinault faces multiple counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm into a structure. According to court records, Shinault's bail was set at $5,000, under the condition that Shinault stay away from weapons and the Stage Door. Her next court appearance was set for March 23.
