LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police have arrested a woman after a fatal pedestrian crash Monday morning.
The investigation was updated from a hit-and-run crash to a homicide after detectives determined that the hit-and-run was "intentional."
NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said police received a call around 1 a.m. April 12 in reference to an injured person at a bus stop in the area of N. Las Vegas Boulevard and Belmont Street.
Police say they found a male victim behind the bus stop. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Police located the vehicle involved in the crash and have arrested the driver 43-year-old Jacqueline Rose Martin on one count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon.
Martin has been booked at the North Las Vegas Community Corrections Center.
The Clark County Coroner's Office is expected to release the identity of the deceased after notification of next of kin.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.