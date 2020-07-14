LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County School District police officer was attacked Monday afternoon while helping a woman in distress, according to CCSDPD.
According to Sgt. Bryan Zink, the attacked happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, when the officer approached a woman in distress. As the officer made contact, the woman became aggressive and lunged at the officer.
A brief struggle ensued and the woman was taken into custody by police.
She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces several charges that include Attempted Murder on a protected person with a deadly weapon.
The officer received minor injuries and is doing okay.
(3) comments
Proofreaders? How about Who? What? When? Where? Why? How?
The liberals are so concerned about political correctness they purposely leave out all the details of the story. I bet this gal was a drug fueled idiot with a weapon.
'the attacked happened' Do we employ editors?
Proof readers are non-essential personal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.