LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was arrested after she allegedly left her two dogs in a hot garage, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Iesha Hill, 30, faces two counts of willfully harming or torturing an animal. Hill was arrested June 21 after she reported her two dogs dead at her home.
Animal control officers found the dogs, 4-year-old pit bull terrier Dice and 1-year-old pit bull terrier Diamond, inside Hill's garage. Hill said the dogs were both sick and died.
Hill also claimed that when the dogs died on June 20, they were restricted to the house and garage due to having company over for Father's Day, the arrest report said. Investigators said it appeared that the dogs commonly spent time in the garage, with no cars or belongings in site and cages set up in the garage.
Investigators said the garage smelled "heavily" or urine and feces, the report said. Investigators also said there was no food or water in the immediate area.
According to the arrest report, it was 111 degrees outside at the time the dogs died. Investigators said neither dog showed any signs of illness but one dog had cuts on its nose. Investigators said they thought the dog got the cuts from trying to dig in concrete for cooler air, the report said.
Hill's first hearing was set for Tuesday afternoon.
(1) comment
Disgusting. There is no excuse for this.
